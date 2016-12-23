Trump Entering Mideast Debate

(NBC News) President-elect Donald Trump stepped into an international showdown Thursday as Egypt postponed a vote on a United Nations resolution declaring Israel’s settlements in Palestinian areas a violation of international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded the U.S. veto the resolution.

That prompted President-elect Trump to tweet and post on Facebook “Peace between the Israelis and Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.”

The U.S. has long opposed Israel’s West Bank settlement construction. Now some question whether Trump will reverse that.

Trump also tweeted about building up the United States’ nuclear arsenal.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”