Statesboro girl receives the gift of life for Christmas

STATESBORO, Ga. – During the holiday season, many are lining up around the area not to buy gifts, but to give the gift of life.

This weekend the Tanger Outlets in Pooler is joining forces with The American Red Cross to host a blood drive.

Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs a blood transfusion.

One of those people relying on blood for life is Irelynn Rose. The six year-old of Statesboro was diagnosed as a baby with Diamond Blackfin Anemia (DBA).

“Diamond Blackfan anemia is the bone marrow doesn’t make red blood cells. So her body makes red, it doesn’t make red but it makes plasma and white so all she needs is red blood cells,” Rose’s mother Melissa said.

The disorder is considered rare as, “only 750 have been diagnosed the in United State and Canada,” Melissa said.

In order to stay alive Irelynn must received blood transfusions every month.

“We are on 109 as of two days ago,” Melissa said.

To those who have donated to Irelynn, Melissa has a special message of gratitude.

” We cannot possibly thank them enough because you can’t just go buy blood and it’s very touching for us for people who want to donate and give her another Christmas and another birthday,” she said.

If you would like to get involved with finding a cure for DBA or supporting Team Irelynn, click here.