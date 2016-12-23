Savannah teen arrives at hospital suffering from gunshot wound

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting after a teen arrived at Memorial University Medical Center Thursday night.

Metro responded to MUMC just after 7PM, as 17-year-old Ahlik Fenn arrived in a privately owned vehicle seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly, Fenn was traveling in a vehicle in the area near East Victory Drive and Cedar Street when an unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle.

The victim reportedly did not cooperate with police. Detectives do not believe this incident is random and are working to determine the circumstances that led to this shooting.

Anyone with any additional information in this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.