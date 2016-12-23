Hijackers arrested, all passengers released from plane in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) – Malta’s Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, says the hijacking of a Libyan plane is over after the hijackers gave themselves up.

In a series of tweets, he said the hijackers left the airplane along with its final crew members after earlier freeing all the passengers from a flight that was diverted to his country.

The hijackers, he said, “Surrendered, have been searched and taken in custody.”

Airport officials reported the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight had a total of 118 passengers on board.