UPDATE: MISSING WOMAN FOUND

UPDATE: Metro police say missing woman, Karen Godwin, 45 has been safely located.

SAVANNAH, GA (December 23, 2016): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police ask the public’s help in locating a missing woman.  On Friday, Dec. 23, Karen Godwin, 45, was reported missing by family members unable to make contact with her. She was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 22  at Memorial University Medical Center, located on the 4700 block of Waters Avenue. Relatives identify Godwin a mental health consumer.

Godwin is described a white female with dark brown hair and hazel brown eyes. She stands 5-4 and weighs 165 pounds. Godwin uses a walker.

 

Anyone with information about Godwin’s location should call 911 immediately.

