Low Country Dermatology Presents Donations to the Ronald McDonald House

(SAVANNAH, GA) For the third consecutive year, Low Country Dermatology held a holiday donation drive to collect needed supplies for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Coastal Empire and to help stock a “holiday store” for RMHC families. The donations were presented to Bill Sorochak, executive director of RMHC.

“The stress of having a child in the hospital is often overwhelming, and having to think about buying holiday gifts has to be the farthest thing from a parent’s mind,” said Dr. Corinne Howington, who owns Low Country Dermatology. “I’m so thankful for my patients, community and staff who brought so many items into our office. It really makes a difference.”

Items donated to the holiday store allow parents who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House to pick out presents for their children and other family members.

Collected items included: stuffed animals, bath toys, teething toys, board books and interactive toys (blocks, rattles), nerf and Fisher Price toys, board games, toy trucks, dolls and dress-up clothes, adult coloring books and colored pencils, books, snacks, high efficiency free and clear laundry detergent and dryer sheets, hand sanitizer and hand soap, disposable bowls, plates utensils and gloves, trash bags, sponges and liquid dish soap, tissues, and disinfectant wipes.

“We are dedicated to providing a ‘home away from home’ for seriously ill or injured children and their families who are receiving treatment at area hospitals,” said Sorochak. “Every donation helps ensure we can stretch the dollars that support our 13-bedroom house in Savannah to better serve the families who depend on us. We are so grateful she has stepped up year after year to help them.”

The mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities is to create, find and support programs that enhance the health and well-being of children and families. The house operates on a waiting list most of the year. For more information, visit http://www.rmhccoastalempire.org/about-our-house.html

Low Country Dermatology is located at 310 Eisenhower Dr. Suite 12A Savannah, GA 31406. For more information, visit lcderm.com.