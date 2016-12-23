Learning about the history of Hanukkah & Kwanzaa on The Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Many are excited about Christmas, but Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are also coming up soon, too!

We had some wonderful guests on the show today to help explain what each holiday is all about.

Jamie Richman and Devra Silverman of the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance explained the significance of Hanukkah, some of the traditions, what types of foods are served and how families celebrate it.

Hanukkah begins the evening of Saturday, December 24th and continues through the evening of Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Click here to learn more about the Savannah JEA, the celebration their hosting this weekend and about the Savannah Jewish Festival coming up in a few weeks!

Lilian Grant-Baptiste, CEO of the BAOBAB Consulting Group, also has another area she’s very knowledgeable about: Kwanzaa!

She explained the seven principals and symbols of Kwanzaa, along with the meaning of the Kinara and more!

Kwanzaa begins Monday, December 26th and continues through Sunday, January 1, 2017.

And if you’re interested in celebrating Kwanzaa this year after learning more about it, here’s information about a community Kwanzaa celebration happening everyday of Kwanzaa:

Location: Mary Flournoy Golden Age Center

1001 W. 39th Street in Savannah

When: Celebration happening every night starting at 7:00 p.m. starting December 26- January 1, 2017