Italy says Berlin suspect killed in Milan

ROME (AP) – The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin has been killed in a shootout with police in Milan.

Italy’s Interior Ministry says checks conducted after the shootout show “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri.”

Milan police say Amri passed through France and arrived in Italy early this morning by train. The Berlin attack killed 12 people and injured 56.

German authorities say they’re still waiting for official confirmation that the person killed by police in Milan, Italy, overnight was Amri.

Germany’s Interior Ministry says, “should this turn out to be true, then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn’t pose a threat anymore.