UPDATE: 1 Male and 1 Female Confirmed Dead at Grove Point RD (Video)

UPDATE: [6:20pm] — Savannah, GA (WSAV) #SCMPDAlert 1 adult female, 1 adult male found deceased at a residence in the 1700 block of Grove Point Road. Detectives are on scene. Crime Scene tape is wrapped around the mobile home park. At first, residents were told to keep away from the area. Police say, a man and a woman were confirmed dead and are going door to door- talking to witnesses.

UPDATE: [5:37pm] — Savannah, GA (WSAV) #SCMPDAlert 1 adult female, 1 adult male found deceased at a residence in the 1700 block of Grove Point Road. Detectives on scene. Police are on the scene.

Savannah, GA (WSAV)  There is a heavy police presence on Grove Point Road: in Savannah. We have our WSAV crew on the ground Please check back for update.

