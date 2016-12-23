Feed the Hungry brightens many lives this holiday season

SAVANNAH, GA — (WSAV) – Dozens of families enjoyed a nice hot meal before the holiday and received some presents.

National Guard Armory off of Eisenhower Dr. was a packed house Friday evening as people celebrated the eighth annual Feed the Hungry Christmas dinner.

Family’s grocery shopped from piles of donated food, they also received health advice from experts and collected donated toys.

“The Christmas dinner, the presents, everybody smilin, everybody happy and the music,” Keri Webb, a mother of 3, said. “This is kind of like their pre-Christmas, ya know.”

And several volunteers helped out with the festivities.

“You see a big smile on everybody’s face and say thank you,” Claire Beverly, one of the volunteers, said. “They ask you for a refill on a drink and you know what, my pleasure.”

Feed the Hungry has helped hundreds of families in the last eight years.

Their goal is to help the community in any way they can and allow less fortunate families to have a wonderful time this holiday season.