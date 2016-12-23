Federal and State Agencies Continue to Help Disaster Survivors

COLUMBIA – The last day for Hurricane Matthew survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance was Dec. 13, but personnel from federal and state agencies remain active in helping South Carolina recover from the devastating storm.

Together, these agencies continue to help disaster survivors with ongoing storm-related needs and needs not met by insurance settlements. Residents can obtain information about what kind of disaster assistance is still available with just a phone call to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or video relay services) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Information is also available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Callers to the Helpline can, for example:

Check the status of their application;

Update address, phone or bank account numbers;

Get guidance on the process for filing an appeal on any FEMA decision;

Find out about other types of federal disaster assistance available.

Homeowners, renters and businesses who have applied for a low-interest loan from the SBA can get answers and information from SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals should call 800-877-8339. SBA loan applicants can also get information by emailing to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.

Resources, Services and Tips for Recovery:

Residents still recovering from Hurricane Matthew should visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s website at scemd.org or call 2-1-1 for information regarding assistance that is available through charitable organizations throughout the state.

How to appeal a denial of assistance from FEMA. If you would like to have your case reviewed, you may submit an appeal within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. More information on the FEMA appeals process can be found in “Help after a Disaster: Applicant’s Guide to the Individuals & Households Program.” This free booklet is available for download in numerous languages at fema.gov/help-after-disaster.

How to get FEMA help if your insurance settlement is delayed. If a decision on your insurance settlement has been delayed longer than 30 days from the time you filed the claim, you may be eligible for an advance on your insurance payment from FEMA. These funds are considered a loan and must be repaid to FEMA once you receive your settlement from your insurance company. Contact FEMA for a “Request for Advancement” letter. FEMA will send you a Request and Signature letter. You must complete and return this letter before FEMA can evaluate your request for assistance.