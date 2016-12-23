EXPANDED FISHING OPPORTUNITY AT PARADISE PUBLIC FISHING AREA

TIFTON, Ga. (Dec. 23, 2016) –In addition to the 508 acres of water currently open to fishing at Paradise Public Fishing Area in Berrien County, Horseshoe 6 Lake (3-acres) will help anglers ring in the New Year as it opens to the public at sunrise on Jan. 1, 2017, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“For the past several years, Horseshoe 6 Lake was open to the public only a few days per year. So, we are excited to announce that since the management plans for this lake have changed, it will now be open to the public year-round,” says Dean Barber, WRD fisheries technician. “The lake offers excellent bank fishing access, and is stocked with a high number of channel catfish and additionally offering anglers a chance to land some bream, brown bullheads, crappie, and largemouth bass.”

Paradise PFA is located east of Tifton on 1,250 gently rolling acres offering 60 lakes that boast excellent boat and bank fishing for bass, sunfish, crappie and channel catfish. The area is heavily forested with pine plantations and small communities of longleaf pine/wiregrass, which enhance the beauty of the area. A variety of waterfowl and birds of prey are frequently seen, including Canada geese, mallard, wood duck, red-tailed hawk and the majestic bald eagle.

Facilities available include restrooms, a picnic area, tent camping, nature trail, fishing pier, fish cleaning station and concrete boat ramps. There also is group camping opportunity for organized groups of 20-60.

Anglers utilizing the area will be required to meet all license requirements for the Public Fishing Area and all current regulations apply.

Directions from Tifton: East of Tifton on U.S. Highway 82 for 8 miles to Whitley Road in Brookfield. Follow signs from U.S. Highway 82 to the Public Fishing Area.

For more information on Paradise Public Fishing Area, visit www.gofishgeorgia.com/pfa/paradise or call 229.533.4792 or 912-285-6094.