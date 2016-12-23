Cheryl Polote-Williams visits The Bridge to share ‘Words from the Spirit for the Spirit’

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Inspiring, uplifting, and divinely determined…those are just some of the ways to describe the three-time best-selling author and Savannah native, Cheryl Polote-Williamson.

She stopped by The Bridge on Friday to tell us about the inspiration behind her latest book Word from the Spirit, for the Spirit, how she’s using her life experiences to help others through her writing and about her 17-city book tour (along with a new book she’s going to release in just a couple of days!)

Click, ‘Play’ to hear all of this and more!

 

 

wordsfromthespiritforthespirit_thebridge

 

Click here to learn more about Cheryl Polote-Williamson’s journey and where you can buy Words from the Spirit, for the Spirit along with her other books.

