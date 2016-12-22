The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce to empower minority business owners

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The President and CEO of The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce, John Voner, stopped by The Bridge on Thursday to talk about helping African-American, minority, and women owned-businesses throughout the area.

Voner says he believes networking plays a vital role in the success of businesses. That’s why he continues to host events to help local professionals and entrepreneurs foster new relationships…and in the year 2017, he says he’s looking forward to helping local business owners take it to the next level.

Click ‘Play’ to hear about how he plans to have a greater impact on the community, more about the evolution of the organization, some of the events planned and of course—how you can join!

Click here to learn more about The Urban Savannah Chamber of Commerce and how you can join.