Parole Board shows hearings on close circuit TV, is cooperation enough for local officials?

Savannah, GA — (WSAV) In an effort to promote more understanding about the work it does, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles invited Chatham County leaders to watch them on television.

Board Chair, Terry Barnard, conducted revocation hearings to determine if three men should be returned to prison for violating stipulations of their parole. And, it was done on close circuit TV for the benefit of the local audience. That audience included District Attorney Meg Heap and members of her staff as well as city leaders such as Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach.

In recent months, staff of the state board have met with Heap and other community leaders six times following local complaints. In April, a man named Willie Doyle who had been convicted of a brutal Savannah murder in 1978, was paroled but over the objections of Heap’s office. Heap complained at the time that her office had not received enough prior notice to prepare a complaint to the board and that his disciplinary issues in prison should have been enough to keep him off the streets.

The board changed its’ system to provide more advance notice to district attorneys around the state which Heap acknowledges is a step forward. “We are getting more notice, she said. “Getting six months out versus three or four days.

Steve Hayes, the director of communications for the Board of Pardons and Paroles says, they: “Embrace changes that make sense and that will improve public safety and the parole process.”

“I think there’s a high level of cooperation and we want it to continue to be that way,” Hayes told us. “Listen, everybody wants a safer community. All these individuals that work with pardons and paroles, they’re part of our community as well.”

Hayes says, one case can be perceived to be the whole process, which it is not. “We’re looking at thousands of cases and the majority of them (72 percent) finish their parole in good standing,” he said.

He also says the board follows a lengthy procedure to evaluate offenders, especially violent offenders, before ever considering parole. “Most violent offenders will spend anywhere from 65 to 90 percent of their sentence in prison,” Hayes said.

However, Georgia Representative Jesse Petrea says – that may or may not be good enough. “What we’re trying to do is reform the parole process to make it more transparent so that the community is more aware of how these decisions are being made and right now that’s not the case,” Petrea said.

Petrea also stated, that he plans to propose legislation next session which in part, would require more cooperation among state and local agencies in terms of sharing inmate information, especially about their conduct in prison.

“What we want to know are some things that seemed to be deemed a state secret,” says District Attorney Meg Heap. ‘How someone does while they’re in prison should come into play when you consider whether to grant that person a parole.”

By the way, in the three hearings conducted, the board chair said he would recommend all three men be returned to prison.