Our Hometown: 41st Annual Christmas Jazz Concert & Jam Session

There’s no better way to celebrate the season than with the smooth sounds of jazz.

Join the Coastal Jazz Association as it presents its 41st Annual Christmas Jazz Concert & Jam Session, this Sunday, December 25, from 5-8 p.m. at the Mansion on Forsyth Park.

The festive holiday tradition brings local and regional singers and musicians together to get down for a great cause.

Special food and beverage menus will be offered by 700 Drayton Restaurant.

Tickets are $25 in advance. $30 at the door.

Proceeds benefit the CJA’s student scholarship fund.

Come early, get a good seat and prepare to be entertained, charmed, and astounded. It’s going to be an evening of great Jazz!

Click here for more information.