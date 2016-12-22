Mother and Daughter Arrested – footage goes viral

(NBC News) The video posted on Facebook shows Jacqueline Craig explaining to the officer that a man had choked her seven-year old son for littering and refusing to pick it up. The officer said, she should get her son “not to litter.”

The Craigs become enraged by the officer– then sparks fly and both the woman and her teenage daughter are eventually wrestled to the ground and arrested. The officer is white — Craig and her daughter are black. After the video was viewed online more than one-million times Fort Worth police released a statement saying that internal affairs is investigating; in the meantime the officer is on restricted duty.

– Both women were released from custody today.