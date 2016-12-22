Metro Savannah’s unemployment rate declines to 4.7 percent in November

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Metro Savannah’s unemployment rate in November was 4.7 percent, down four-tenths of a percentage point from 5.1 percent in October. The rate in November 2015 was 4.8 percent.

The rate declined as employers created new jobs and laid off fewer workers and more people went to work.

The number of jobs increased by 2,500, or 1.4 percent, to 182,500. Most of the job gains came in professional and business services, trade, transportation and warehousing, and education and health services, along with manufacturing.

Over the year, 7,200 jobs were added, a 4.1 percent growth rate, up from 175,300 in November 2015. Most of the job growth came in the service industries, such as professional and business services and leisure and hospitality, along with state and local government, and the goods-producing sector, which includes manufacturing and construction.

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance declined by 132, or 10.6 percent, to 1,111 in November. Most of the decrease came in health care and social assistance and accommodations and food services, along with manufacturing and construction. Over the year, claims were up by 297, or 36.5 percent, from 814 in November 2015.

The number of employed residents increased by 1,823 to 176,983. The labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs, increased by 1,243 to 185,720. The number of unemployed residents declined by 580 to 8,737.

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.1 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha region had the highest at 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for November was 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in October. It was 5.5 percent in November 2015.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers. In November, 2,694 new job openings in Savannah were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 62,905 new job openings were posted.

Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at www.dol.georgia.gov

To learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media, visit www.dol.georgia.gov