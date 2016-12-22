Local Non Profit Groups: “Don’t Slash Our Funding”

Savannah, GA — (WSAV) Some social and cultural groups feared they wouldn’t get any funding after the budget was passed Thursday. Many of them showed up early to the council work session to hear from city leaders.

The council debated the budget issue for what seemed like hours. At issue, how to save funding for social and cultural organizations in the city from getting slashed in next year’s budget.

The city manager gave the council a few options to consider — one of them would eliminate three new positions from his own department.

The budget in the city manager’s office will take the brunt of the reductions in order to restore funding to the social services agencies and we’re good with that — Rob Hernandez, City Manager.

Courtney Papy, with the Department of Cultural Affairs Commission, wants to make sure the city knows how important the arts are. Her group brought children to city hall and made signs to make sure their voices are heard.

She says the city’s cultural organizations need more funding.

“Arts and commerce sit on top of our city hall, we really should be investing deeply in that and it’s hard when budgets come up and decisions have to be made,” says Papy.

By the end of today’s work session, most non profit groups weren’t sure what type of funding they would receive.



