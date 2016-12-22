High Tech Stocking Stuffers

(NBC News) If you’re searching for a last minute stocking-stuffer for the gadget lover in your life, you won’t have to break the bank this year. Apple’s adios to the headphone jack put many people in the market for Bluetooth headphones.

“It’s $35, it basically turns your dumb speakers into smart speakers,” — Bridget Carey

CNET.com’s Bridget Carey recommends the Sound Blast Jam. It features 12 hours of battery life and surprisingly good sound quality for $30. For just a few dollars more, you can pick up a Chromecast Audio Streamer.