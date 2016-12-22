Development: Deadly Shooting Arrest

By Published:
deadly-shooting-arrest

Savnnah, GA — (WSAV) There are new developments-  in the shooting investigation we first told you about yesterday at our 5pm newscast. A 25-year-old Savannah man is behind bars tonight charged with the crime. Metro Police say,  they’ve arrested Tamaron Varner in connection with two shootings this week. Police say, he shot 35-year-old Joshua Deberry yesterday morning during an argument — Deberry later died at the hospital. Varner has also been connected to Tuesday’s shooting on East 39th street — that left another man injured

