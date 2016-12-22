Christmas in a West Side Parking Lot

Dot’s her name. Giving is her game.

“She got great food,” says Joraum Latta, a frequent customer of Dot’s restaurant, Ma Hanna’s Chicken & Waffles.

It’s a small restaurant at the foot of the bridge in Savannah, with an easy to miss door. But Dorothy Ferrell’s southern cooking–customers say is on Paula Dean’s level.

“I started out in a trailer, serving food out of a trailer,” she says.

When you ask Dot her life story, she sighs and says it’s a long one.

Convince her you have some time, and she’ll tell you: “Hustling.”

Sit quiet for a second, and she’ll go on.

“Shoplifting…. to keep a roof over my kids’ head and to give them the best things. And my mother always told me from day one, you can work and have everything that you out here stealing,” she says.

“My mother had 11 kids, she work all her life she wasn’t able to keep. There be days you would come home, ‘Mama the lights not on…’ ‘Thank God the water on.'” Dot recalls.

After four trips to prison, Dot says she just couldn’t do it anymore. She gave it up to God and she says he took it from there. A total stranger gave her a restaurant, for free.

Three years in, she was happy if she could make $50 dollars in a day. She wanted to give up, but she didn’t.

In her 7th year now, she not only is able to take care of her family, she also takes care of the community.

“When I see these ladies walking by, coming from the motel, and I know they do motel work ‘casue they uniform, I can see how they look. Then when I see they children, I see how they children is dressed and I know they need help” Dot says, “They don’t have to say it, because you been there and you come from that, you can tell.”

For Christmas this year, Dot wanted to do something special for the kids that she see’s walking around her neighborhood every day.

She blasted on social media and she walked the projects, telling everyone that Christmas was going to be in her restaurant’s parking lot on Thursday December 22nd.

“Just trying to help someone with their child. You know it’s about the kids. We got to try to save our kids.”

The event nearly stopped cars as they entered and exited the bridge. There was a DJ, games like musical chairs, food, and toys, lots of toys.

Most of the toys were donated by regular customers. Savannah longshoremen donated money and brand new bikes and Latta was able to get a lot of the toy donation with his business, Steady Servin Records.

One woman in attendance, Juanita Underwood, was rounding up quite a few kids with news toys. She had brought both her grand kids and her nieces, and their smiles. “Its fantastic. It’s something for them to do, get their mind occupied on other things and something creative and getting the toys and having fun. It’s great.”

For Dot and Ma Hanna’s, the giving doesn’t stop on Christmas. She’s always trying to find people in her community that she can help, even if it’s with fried chicken or red velvet cake.

“My future and my goal is to get a food truck. Where I can be mobile and I can go wherever. … and I know it’s coming. It’s coming,” she says.