2017 budget approved, Nonprofits rejoice

SAVANNAH – Organization leaders celebrated after the city council meeting Thursday when city leaders approved to fund their groups for the new calendar year.

“We would’ve been even more appreciative if the funding would’ve been approved at the 2017 levels as had been planned and fully vetted by the cultural affairs commission” Harry Delorme, with the Telfair Museum, said.

Earlier this week, city council members proposed a budget that would wipe funds out completely for cultural arts and social services.

At the meeting Thursday many people stepped forward to express why keeping these organizations is so important.

However, council members shared their reasons saying that those funds need to go elsewhere and eventually they will.

Alderman Brian Foster stressed that the city needs to direct their budget more towards the police force and maintenance on the Savannah streets.

Foster said he was told it would take 75 years to repair all the streets in The Hostess City with the budget they’re currently on.

Council members tossed around terms like resetting the budget. Meaning, they want a fresh start and direct their funds to those areas.

Alderwoman Estella Shabazz admitted that the council has made mistakes in the past with the budget.

And Tony Thomas mentioned how some of these organizations should also look to Chatham County.

He noted how Savannah is in the Chatham County limits and they should be held responsible for some of these funds as well.

“These are all important concerns,” Delorme said. “I think that it’s important to remember how small the arts portion of the budget is.”

And they realize council members perspectives could change after the coming year.

“I’m optimistic,” Raymond Gaddy, the Cultural Affairs Commission Chairman, said. “Certainly there’s gonna be some funding cuts in the future, which I would hate to see, but hopefully they can be negotiated and we can mitigate the damage that those cuts would have.”

City council members did say they realize how much of an asset those organizations are.

“We are very thankful for the funding we have received over the years in all of the arts organizations,” Delorme said. “I think we’re very lucky to have the cultural infrastructure we have here in Savannah and we’re thankful to the tax payers and the city council members who have made this possible.”

Cultural arts and social services will get the same amount of money for 2017 as they did this year.