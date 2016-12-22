2016 NFF IN MEMORIAM

IRVING, Texas (Dec. 22, 2016) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame remembered today those who passed away in 2016 and played a role in improving the game of college football for future generations.

“It is always important at this time of year to reflect on those who have left us,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Part of the mission of the National Football Foundation is to shine a light on the good in the game and to preserve its history. We lost some great ones in 2016, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and universities. We will work hard to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.”