19 Arrested in ‘Deadbeat’ Parent Sweep

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies have made 19 arrests in an operation aimed at people who haven’t paid court-ordered child support. Wednesday’s arrests were part of an operation that also was aimed at parents facing accusations of cruelty to children.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the agency calls the operation its annual holiday season “deadbeat” parent sweep. A DeKalb Sheriff’s Office news release says that this year 174 warrants were served.

“The offending parent is already aware of the obligation and is rarely surprised when we show up with an arrest warrant,” Sheriff Jeff Mann said. “When the custodial parent who has been granted support by the courts is unable to obtain that support, it causes a financial hardship that becomes more pronounced this time of the year because of holiday expectations.”

Sheriff deputies served 99 of the outstanding child support warrants. That reportedly amounted to $139,566.15 in uncollected court-ordered child support.