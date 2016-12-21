WILLETT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RECEIVES SUBWAY® CARES FOR KIDS DAY CONTRIBUTION

SAVANNAH, Ga., December 16, 2016 – Local SUBWAY® restaurants in Savannah and surrounding areas have awarded a check for $5,739.36 to the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah at Memorial University Medical Center. Accepting the check on behalf of the hospital are, from left, Heather Newsome, executive clinical director, Kristen King, child life manager, and Bill Lee, senior vice president. The contribution represents proceeds from “SUBWAY® Cares for Kids Day” held on Nov. 17 and will go toward the new, freestanding Willett Children’s Hospital. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in Georgia and the Carolinas collectively contributed $30,134.73 from the one-day campaign to six Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® that serve sick and injured children in their local communities. # # #