WILLETT CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL RECEIVES SUBWAY® CARES FOR KIDS DAY CONTRIBUTION

By Published:
willet
SAVANNAH, Ga., December 16, 2016 – Local SUBWAY® restaurants in Savannah and surrounding areas have awarded a check for $5,739.36 to the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah at Memorial University Medical Center.  Accepting the check on behalf of the hospital are, from left, Heather Newsome, executive clinical director, Kristen King, child life manager, and Bill Lee, senior vice president. The contribution represents proceeds from “SUBWAY® Cares for Kids Day” held on Nov. 17 and will go toward the new, freestanding Willett Children’s Hospital. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in Georgia and the Carolinas collectively contributed $30,134.73 from the one-day campaign to six Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® that serve sick and injured children in their local communities.

# # #

 

SUBWAY® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP Inc. ©2016 Subway IP Inc.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s