The Bridge: WSAV teams up with the American Red Cross & The Tanger Outlets for Holiday Blood Drive

POOLER, Ga.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, according to the American Red Cross.

Oftentimes during the holiday season, blood donations decline because many are busy with travel and visiting family and friends.

But the need for blood donation is still critical throughout the holiday.

That’s why Katie Rudder of the American Red Cross stopped by The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us how you can find out what makes you eligible to be a donor, how long the process takes and she also explains more about the different types of donations.

Want to donate?

Here’s the information for the two Holiday Blood Drives happening this week:

Location: Tanger Outlets in Pooler (Near Old Navy and New Balance Stores)

Friday, December 23rd

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 24

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

***Participants will be given a Red Cross T-shirt and a Swag Bag, with coupons to help you finish up with your holiday shopping.***

For additional information about The Red Cross, click here.