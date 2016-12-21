President Street improvement project shows real progress

(SAVANNAH) The new year will bring major improvements for commuters on Savannah’s east side. Hurricane Matthew did not delay work here on the $30 million dollar road improvement project. There are clear signs of progress on the projects, like two new traffic transition points. One is located at the railroad crossing near the interchange with the Truman Parkway. The other is at the intersection of President Street and Reynolds Drive. Those two points of change direct motorists onto the new elevated stretch of road between the intersection of General McIntosh Boulevard and the Truman interchange. The project is said to be on schedule and completion is expected by the end of 2017.

