Our Hometown: Greenbriar Children’s Center recruiting volunteers for Gift Wrap Center

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
close-up-kimono-gift-wrapping

Last weekend they called on local celebrities to bust a rhyme. Now, Savannah’s Greenbriar Children’s Center needs you to ‘bust a move’ and lend a hand.
Greenbriar is recruiting volunteers this Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24, to help professionally wrap gifts at their annual Gift Wrap Center in the Oglethorpe Mall.
All of the proceeds benefit Greenbriar- a non-profit dedicated to serving children in our community.
To schedule a time, or for more informaiton, contact Stephanie Majors at:  912-234-3431.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s