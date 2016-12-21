Our Hometown: Greenbriar Children’s Center recruiting volunteers for Gift Wrap Center

Last weekend they called on local celebrities to bust a rhyme. Now, Savannah’s Greenbriar Children’s Center needs you to ‘bust a move’ and lend a hand.

Greenbriar is recruiting volunteers this Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24, to help professionally wrap gifts at their annual Gift Wrap Center in the Oglethorpe Mall.

All of the proceeds benefit Greenbriar- a non-profit dedicated to serving children in our community.

To schedule a time, or for more informaiton, contact Stephanie Majors at: 912-234-3431.

