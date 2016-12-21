30,000 strollers recalled due to laceration and fall hazards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The strollers have been recalled after consumers reported injuries needing stitches.

According to the CSPC, a gap in certain Aria Child stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing as an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

The more than 29,000 strollers were sold at Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, the CSPC says there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Model Number Accent Color Date of Manufacture 10AW1G-AQU2U aqua March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016 The date of manufacture is formatted as YYYY|MM|DD. 10AW1G-RAS2U raspberry 10AW1G-WHT2U white 10AW1G-CHA4U charcoal 10AW1G-CIR5U citrus lemon

