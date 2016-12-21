Metro Police investigating shooting on 49th & Reynolds Street, roads closed

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The roads between Reynolds and E. 48th, E. 50th and E. 49th between Atlantic and Reynolds is closed due to a shooting.

According to a tweet from police, one adult male was shot during an argument with an acquaintance. He was taken to Memorial Medical Campus with serious injuries.

Police are currently looking for the suspect who is described as a black male, 5-9 with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black hoodie and jeans.

#SCMPDAlert: 1 adult male shot on 400 blk E 49th St during dispute w/ acquaintance. Vic taken to MUMC w/ serious inj. Suspect sought. pic.twitter.com/pWGGYtaFxj — SCMPD (@scmpd) December 21, 2016

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.