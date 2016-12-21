Metro Police investigating E. 39th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – On Tuesday, December 20 SCMPD responded to a store on the 2200 block of Waters Avenue around 9:30 a.m. where O’Neal Scrivens, 48, was seeking help after being shot.

Scrivens was taken to Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, they’re searching for a suspect described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, last seen wearing a black jacket and a red shirt for questioning.

Circumstances leading up to this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.