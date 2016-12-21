Martin de Porres Society: Christmas miracles through outreach

The Martin de Porres Society is a local non-profit that has been is existence in Savannah since 1986 when founders, Dr. George and Yolanda Negron resolved to fill a need of underserved families in our community.

Gail Brown, vice-president of the organization, joins us at the table to talk about their mission and a tradition that continues this holiday season.

The outreach project provides toys, books and toiletries to more than 150 children and families in our community.

For more information or to make a donation, email Gail Brown at: gailbro2@yahoo.com