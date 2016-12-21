Martin de Porres Society: Christmas miracles through outreach

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
martin-de-porres-i

The Martin de Porres Society is a local non-profit that has been is existence in Savannah since 1986 when founders, Dr. George and Yolanda Negron resolved to fill a need of underserved families in our community.

Gail Brown, vice-president of the organization, joins us at the table to talk about their mission and a tradition that continues this holiday season.

The outreach project provides toys, books and toiletries to more than 150 children and families in our community.

For more information or to make a donation, email Gail Brown at: gailbro2@yahoo.com

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s