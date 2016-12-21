Local Reaction to Obama’s plan to ban offshore oil drilling in some places

“It’s probably more than a lot of people thought could ever happen so it’s excellent news,” says Karen Grainey from the Georgia Chapter of the Sierra Club.

She lives in the Savannah area and is talking about the action taken by President Obama to ban offshore oil drilling in parts of the Arctic and North Atlantic. But Grainey says the local coastline is not part of the ban.

Last year, the federal government considered whether to offer offshore leases but after public meetings and objections from many cities along the coastline, it decided not to open up any local leases for the next five years. “Well, the current five year plan ends in 2022 and our area was not opened for drilling so that is a reprieve which is good news,” says Grainey. “But it’s not permanent and we do have a new Administration coming in that has a completely different view on oil and gas exploration than the current Administration.”

Grainey and others would have preferred this area be part of any permanent ban saying even though it’s not open for leasing anytime soon, that there may still be seismic testing here as soon as next year. “Even though they’re not doing any drilling during these five years they’re still going to be doing seismic testing – exploring for oil and gas reserves off our coast – so that’s not a positive development and right now there are several permits pending,” says Grainey.

She says there are concerns for health of marine life with this testing. So while this area is not part of a permanent ban, she does see a ban for other areas as positive.”I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction and I think the more places that are put off limits to drilling is good and we just need to keep getting more places put off limits,” said Grainey.