‘Jubilee Freedom Day’ marks important time in Savannah’s history

SAVANNAH – December 21st is a momentous day for many families in the area and across the country. The City of Savannah proclaimed Wednesday as Jubilee Freedom Day.

On this date in 1864 is when General William T. Sherman commemorated freeing African slaves in his famous March of the Sea in Savannah.

Earlier in the evening people gathered at Mount Zion church to honor what he did and Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation on slavery.

It was a spiritual celebration as they sang songs and listened to storytellers talk about what it was like for Africans in the past.

Before they came together some other people had the chance to read about the lives of abolitionists and enslaved Africans in front of Savannah’s Green Meldrim home.

That is the location where the famous meeting between Sherman and African American ministers talked about freedom.

One of those readers is the great-great-great niece of one of Sherman’s officers.

A day she is passionate about like many others.

“It was brought about by lots of people over the years who were dedicated to ending slavery as an institution in this country, so abolitionist, slavery activists, people opposed to slavery been working for many many years,” Amy Fiske, the officer’s niece, said.

Tourists walking by also read about some of these people. An opportunity they said you can’t find anywhere else.

“It made me feel kind of privileged to be able to participate in something like that and to be able to read about so many amazing people that were part of the history of our country let alone Savannah,” Niki Greathouse, a tourist said.

Sherman’s March of the Sea is also known as the Savannah Campaign that was conducted throughout the Peach State starting in November in Atlanta until it ended here in Savannah.