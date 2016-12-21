Jasper County rollover claims driver’s life

South Carolina Troopers investigating a fatal accident in Jasper county. According to troopers the accident happened Tuesday on US-17 one mile north of 315.

A tractor trailer traveling northbound on US-17 was side swiped by a car traveling in the opposite direction on the interstate. The truck went off the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle did not receive any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.