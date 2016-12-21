Imagine Pet Rescue Christmas Donations Stolen from Porch

Meet Wendy.

She’s a rescue dog at Imagine Pet Rescue in Downtown Savannah.

Wendy was on death row, they call it, in New York City. She was slated for euthanasia and we got her from the shelter. One of the volunteers for Imagine fostered her until she could drive her all the way here,” says Cindy McManus, founder of Imagine Pet Rescue.

Imagine Pet Rescue takes in animals that shelters can’t afford to nurse back to health. For exmaple, animals that have worms take about 3 months to get healthy again and an animal hit by a car can cost about $3,000 dollars. Imagine Pet Rescue takes on these animals entirely by the support of donations and adoption fees.

One donation this Christmas was for dogs just like Wendy.

“She came in severely matted, so she had to be shaved. So when people see that, they’re like oh ya know, does she need a sweater?”

An Imagine supporter in New York bought dog sweaters, leashes, treats, and even sweaters for the volunteers to wear when they walk the dogs. She shipped them to McManus’ home address in Savannah Gardens.

The package was scheduled to be delivered on December 12th. McManus waited a while, and then started to worry about the package. She asked the supporter for the tracking information and to her surprise, USPS marked it delivered to the porch on December 12th at 11 a.m.

“I mean to steal something like that, open it, and then realize what it is… if nothing else, its of no value to anyone else except these dogs, really I mean, unless the person who stole it has dogs who need dog sweaters and collars and leashes,” McManus says.

She also had another personal package that was delivered at the same time– a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. Delivered, but gone as well.

“It’s really disheartening,” she says.

She posted her disappointment on Facebook and Wednesday, she received a little bit of joy. Another package came in the mail, this time to the office at Savannah Animal Care and it required a signature. A Facebook follower had sent a sweater for little Wendy.

McManus was nervous to put the sweater on Wendy by herself, Wendy doesn’t like her feet touched. But this time, Wendy let her put it on without a peep or a squirm.

One might say Wendy was happy, too.

If you’d like to help Imagine Pet Rescue, you can send donations to one of their three locations in Downtown Savannah, Tybee Island, and Whitemarsh. They also welcome any volunteers to help walk the dogs, which are housed in Savannah and Whitemarsh.