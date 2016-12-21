Hurricane debris dumpster to be removed from Oyster Factory Park

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Following Hurricane Matthew there were debris dumpsters made available to the public at three locations to help communities dispose of their storm debris.

The Town of Bluffton will be removing it’s dumpster from Oyster Factory Park on December 30.

“The Town felt providing these dumpsters were a sound investment in the community clean-up effort,” Deputy Town Manager Scott Marshall said. “As use of these dumpsters has significantly diminished since Hurricane Matthew, we feel the timing is right to have the last of the dumpsters removed.”

Those looking to get rid of debris have until the 30th to dispose of their material.

As an alternative, residents can also dispose of storm debris at select Beaufort County Convenience Centers.