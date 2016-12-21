dogs-visit-to-santa-ends-in-tragedy

(WEEK) A trip to visit Santa with her beloved dog turned into tragedy for Blair Bourret of Normal, Illinois.

The Story

Bourret was about to get her dog Chole’s picture taken with Santa at Petco when Chloe was attacked and killed by another dog.

The dog came over and got on top of Chloe… It growled and lunged on her. Then, all of a sudden, we had to untangle her.

The Outcome

The dog in question has not been taken from its owner as police continue to investigate. Witnesses told police the dogs never made contact, and Bourret aggressively yanked Chloe away from the loose dog. Bourret said that is impossible because her dog was wearing a harness, not a traditional dog collar. Petco said the dog in-question was off-leash, which is against store policy.