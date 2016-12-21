City and county leaders discuss budget concerns ahead of 2017

SAVANNAH – County and city officials ran into a bump in the road at Wednesday’s committee meeting. Both parties discussed a number of items, including funding for body cameras and disaster recovery grants matching funds.

Chatham County and the City of Savannah face the problem of both being in different fiscal years.

Meaning, one is tighter on funds than the other.

Al Scott, the Chatham County Chairman, said they participate in a zero base budget and there are no funds to put anywhere unless you take them from somewhere.

It may not be a possibility to work together right now, but they are making sure it will happen in the coming year.

“All we’re saying is we’ll look at the body camera and our funding cycle and we’ll start putting together a budget for the next fiscal year early in the first quarter,” Scott said.

“We need to have an understanding moving forward, so yes we’re going to move that weight not necessarily with the money at this time, but the issue is an understanding that when it comes up we’ll be in the ballgame so that we can go ahead and plan how to operate that thing throughout the county,” Eddie DeLoach, Mayor of Savannah, said. “Not just in the city and so forth.”

The county is also waiting to see what federal and state grants they can get for items like the body cameras.