Calvary Day School Blue Ribbon Recognition

SAVANNAH – Calvary Day Lower School has a lot to be proud of!

This Christmas spectacular is an inspiring moment for parents to be entertained by their children.

Wednesday was also a time to celebrate a huge academic achievement. Calvary Day was recently honored as a national blue ribbon school.

Congressman Buddy Carter said they earned it.

“It is truly a team effort because it’s based on a number of different factors,” Carter said. “It’s based on family and parental supports. It’s based on active teaching on a challenging curriculum all of those things that go into it that go into it tell you that it is a team effort to achieve this.”

Approximately 300 schools in the nation are honored as Blue Ribbon Schools only 50 of those are private schools like Calvary.