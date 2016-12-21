Beijing’s Red Alert for 5th Straight Day

(CNN) Beijing and dozens of other cities in China were under a “red alert” for a fifth straight day today; due to the country’s persistent air pollution. The smog forced school cancellations, the grounding of hundreds of flights and emergency shutdowns of highways to keep cars off the roads. Beijing’s air pollution remained 15 times above the level considered safe by the World Health Organization. Readings in some cities outside the capital were even higher.

Beijing residents reflecting on how this situation has impacted their lives. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery After three days locked at home, Ms. Yang and her grandson ventured outside for the first time despite a thick cloak of white, smoke-like pollution in the air. Sitting on a bench in a park in Beijing, she said she found the pollution scary, adding that although she did not really grasp the intricacies of the air pollution problem, it made sense to her to tackle it as a nation-wide issue. Mr Geng, from a rural province, works on a construction site in Beijing's business district, where several tall skyscrapers loom overhead. Once the red alert was confirmed last week, Mr Geng's boss told him not to come to work. On Thursday (Dec. 22), He was resting in a park with a friend, hoping work would resume soon.

Better Days Ahead ?

Forecasters and state media are predicting that blue skies are finally on their way. China’s National Weather Authority said strong, cold winds will clear much of the air pollution tomorrow. However, thousands of migrant workers have had to stop working since last week, thus earning no wages.