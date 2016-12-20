Where To Volunteer This Christmas

We’ve heard it a thousand times. Tis’ the season of giving. But sometimes, we just don’t have the budget to give.

“If you have time, donate your time, or your service or your talents,” says Sharon Stallings, a board member of the Martin de Porres Society.

Volunteering is not taboo. Stalling’s organization has collected more than 500 toys from Toys for Tots this season, but the real work is just beginning.

Over the course of the next three days, they’ll need all hands on deck to help sort, bag and distribute the toys to the chosen families in need.

Like the Martin de Porres Society, other organizations in Savannah and even the Low Country could use a few extra hands this weekend.

Here’s a list of a few places you can go and give the gift of your time. #Priceless

Savannah, GA:

Feed the Hungry

December 23, 2016

8th Annual Christmas Dinner

National Guard Armory

Christmas Dinner and Entertainment

The Martin de Porres Society

Jenkins High School Auditorium

Toys for Tots for families in the community

Wed-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. bagging toys

Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. distributing toys

Savannah Salvation Army

3100 Montgomery St.

December 25, 2016

Christmas meal 1 p.m.

St. Paul CME Church

Corner of 35th St. and Barnard St.

Decermber 22 & 23, 2016 4 p.m. food prep

December 25, 2016 8 a.m. fixing take out plate, 10 a.m. Serving

Beaufort, SC:

Sowing Seeds for Empowerment

Atlantic Inn on Boundary Street

Christmas meal 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Low Country Community Church