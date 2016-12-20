Where To Volunteer This Christmas

We’ve heard it a thousand times. Tis’ the season of giving. But sometimes, we just don’t have the budget to give.
“If you have time, donate your time, or your service or your talents,” says Sharon Stallings, a board member of the Martin de Porres Society.
Volunteering is not taboo. Stalling’s organization has collected more than 500 toys from Toys for Tots this season, but the real work is just beginning.
Over the course of the next three days, they’ll need all hands on deck to help sort, bag and distribute the toys to the chosen families in need.
Like the Martin de Porres Society, other organizations in Savannah and even the Low Country could use a few extra hands this weekend.
Here’s a list of a few places you can go and give the gift of your time. #Priceless
Savannah, GA:
December 23, 2016
8th Annual Christmas Dinner
National Guard Armory
Christmas Dinner and Entertainment
Jenkins High School Auditorium
Toys for Tots for families in the community
Wed-Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. bagging toys
Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. distributing toys
3100 Montgomery St.
December 25, 2016
Christmas meal 1 p.m.
Corner of 35th St. and Barnard St.
Decermber 22 & 23, 2016 4 p.m. food prep
December 25, 2016 8 a.m. fixing take out plate, 10 a.m. Serving
Beaufort, SC:
Atlantic Inn on Boundary Street
Christmas meal 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Low Country Community Church