The Bridge: TEDx is coming to Savannah in 2017, looking for guest speakers

TEDx—-you may have heard of it before, but in 2017, you’ll soon have the chance to experience it firsthand in The Coastal Empire.

TED is a non-profit dedicated to sharing “Ideas Worth Spreading” and the organization is always looking to get more people involved and engaged.

TedX is a daylong event created to get dialogue started in the community to help individuals meet, share ideas and get to understand one another better.

Right now, TEDx is looking for guest speaker(s) and Phoenicia Miracle and Lizann Roberts from Inspire Savannah stopped by The Bridge on Tuesday to tell us more details about the event happening in May 2017.

Phoenicia even shared her experience as TEDx speaker. Click the “Play Button” to hear all about it!

If you’re interested in learning more about TEDx or signing up to be a guest speaker, click here.

If you’d like to attend here’s additional information:

-TEDx Savannah is Happening on May 29, 2017.

-8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Jepson Center

-Deadline for speaker applications is January 15, 2017

-Ticket sales begin March 20th, 2016

