Sex Offenders Found With a Click of a Mouse

They live in our community, possibly even your neighborhood. More than 600 sex offenders are registered in Chatham County alone. But – do you know where or who the sex offenders are? Finding them is as easy as a click of a mouse.

Logging on to the Chatham County Sheriff’s website, chathamsheriff.org. That’s how you can find sex offenders in your area, and see their faces for yourself.

“You may see somebody who says that they live at ABC street and you see them every day on another street,” explains Gardner. “We aren’t telling you to go do a full blown investigation, but you can help us.”

You can log into Chatham Sheriff's website and have emails sent to you when a sex offender moves into your zip code Pictures of all registered sex offenders are available online and at libraries and schools

Word of Caution

“Sex offenders they wait for the opportunity,” says Gardner. “So they are going to prey on the fact you aren’t paying attention. They are going to prey on the fact that you aren’t utilizing the resources we have, they are going to prey on the fact that you aren’t watchikng your kids. They are going to prey on the fact that you are walking around thinking nothing has happened to you or nothing could happen to you.”

That’s why checking the Sheriff’s website, or even signing up to get direct emails for every new sex offender who moves can make a difference.

But being there with and for your kids is even more important.

“It is a responsibility to watch your children, and be aware of their surroundings.” said Gardner. “Kids are careless and don’t know, but parents could know and if they don’t know they definitely need to find out.”

“We know that the threat is there, we inform you that the threat is there. Use the knowledge we give you to make sure your family is safe.”

If you want to look at the sex offender list, or sign up for emails telling you when a registered sex offender is moving into your zip code, go to http://chathamsheriff.org/Enforcement/Street-Operations/SORT

If you don’t have a home computer, there’s also a full list of sex offenders at local libraries and schools as well..