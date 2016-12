(SAVANNAH) City leaders in the Hostess City are considering a revised budget proposal that could restore funding cut from first budget proposal, but they may decide to eliminate all non-profit grants in three years. The revelation draws some sharp criticism from those affected. The Mayor and City Council members will decide at the final public hearing for the Savannah 2017 municipal budget Thursday, December 22, 2016. The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m. inside council Chambers.

