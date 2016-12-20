S.C. Congressman pushes for REAL ID requirement extension

SOUTH CAROLINA – Boarding a plane, accessing a military base or even entering a federal building in states like South Carolina will be tricky come January 22nd, 2018.

I really can’t see why driver’s licenses, which is sufficient for the rest of the states, why they would want to be different,” Peter Brougham-Cook, an experienced traveler, said.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, was an effort to keep our country safer from terrorist attacks like 9/11.

In 2008, the TSA mandated that states set higher standards for issuing driver’s licenses, but South Carolina refused to comply because of the million dollar cost.

That means travelers will need more than a driver’s license to get through airport security, something like a passport.

“It won’t be a hassle at the time,” Brougham-Cook. “It will be a hassle getting it.”

It can cost at least $145 to get a passport and take four to six weeks to receive it. To apply, you must also have at least one document of your U.S. citizenship along with a valid photo ID.

“Just processing the passport is horrendous, plus the cost is about five or six times more than getting the license,” Brougham-Cook said.

Not only will that be an issue for citizens of the U.S., but also immigrants like Brougham-Cook. He came to America from South Africa several years ago and traveled all the time for his job.

“Once I had the green card I had to be in the country for a good number of years, I forget exactly, but even that has strict travel restrictions on what you can and can’t do,” Brougham-Cook said.

However, state reps like Congressman Mark Sanford are asking for a 9-month extension to comply.

In a letter to the Homeland Security secretary last month he urged them to reconsider items like the cost and complexity of the REAL ID Act.

Until then, South Carolina residents may need to consider getting a passport.

“It’s going to be a backlog in wait,” Brougham-Cook said. “I’m in that group that has to renew my passport next year.”

Nine other states face a similar problem. South Carolina is working with the leaders of Montana to urge homeland security to reconsider.