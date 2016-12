Savannah, GA ( WSAV) — This past October, Port Wentworth police officers and firefighters, paid for the privilege to wear pink badges and shirts. Now, the money is being put into action and helping in a real way. In total – the sum of $1600.00 was raised and is being donated to Telfair Pavilion at Candler. The monies will go on to pay for at least 5 mammograms; for women who, would not be able to afford them otherwise.

