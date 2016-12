Award-winning “action story teller,” author, actor, and educator, J’miah Nabawi joins the conversation to talk about his latest projects and his efforts to help local students become published authors.

For more information, visit:

http://jmiahnabawi.com

http://twitter.com/jmiahnabawi

http://booksforgrowingminds.com

TallTales@jmiahnabawi.com