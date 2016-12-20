City leaders to look at new service district for fee for police and tourist attraction downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A quarter could help keep you safe in downtown Savannah. Savannah city council is introducing a new fee on sales in the area. The fee would be a quarter added to any sale of more than $10 in the downtown area.

“Frankly I think, one way or the other, it’s something we’re going to have to have here,” says 3rd district alderman Julian Miller.

The idea behind the fee came from research from the Downtown Business Association, Neighborhood Association, and the Tourism Leadership Council. The fee could follow efforts in Atlanta, Miami, and Charlotte to have tourists pay the weight of safety in core shopping districts.

“One thing is for sure, the citizens of Savannah, the businesses of Savannah want something done to increase security downtown, this program will do that,” says 24e owner and former DBA president Ruel Joyner.

The twenty five cent fee has been in the works for over a decade now. City leaders will look at the fee as well as district it will be in so all the funds it provides stays in that area and are not spread across the city. The area would stretch from River street to Gaston, East Broad to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

“The problem comes in how do we do this, how do we collect it, there’s no easy way to do this if you’re a business that has hundreds of transactions a day some of them below ten dollars some of them above ten dollars, how do you track it,” asks Miller.

The city still has to work out several issues. One of them being who will oversee where the money from the fee goes.

Would it be handled through a non profit or the city.

“It’s something different, it’s something new, it’s something we haven’t done before, but guys it’s going to take unprecedented changes to get different results,” says Joyner.

You can read what city leaders will present during their Thursday meeting here. This is the first reading for the district creation as well as the fee. The city plans to meet with business leaders in the coming weeks more and hope to have this fee active by next summer.